World Nature Conservation Day: Know More

New Delhi: World Nature Conservation Day was created and it is marked on July 28 every year. There is no record as to how the day came into being, but it is marked every year on July 28 to bring about awareness on how to best utilise the various resources that are available.

With the misuse and overuse of natural resources becoming a problem day by day, World Nature Conservation Day was created to educate people on how to conserve it.

World Nature Conservation Day also recognises that a healthy environment is the core reason for a stable and productive society.

The day is important in the sense that it highlights the problems that are emerging due to the misuse of natural resources and the effects that future generations will face because of it. The day also stresses on the importance of conserving natural resources not only for the survivability of future generations but the present ones too. It brings about awareness of the problems that are cropping up and what we as humans must do to ensure the protection and conservation of nature.