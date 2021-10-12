World Migratory Bird Day: Naveen Calls for Protection of Odisha’s Unique Coastal Wetlands & Habitats for Winged Guests

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day today, has called for protection of unique coastal wetlands and habitants of the State for the winged guests every year.

Migratory birds play significant role in connecting ecosystems as well as people & nations. On #WorldMigratoryBirdDay, reaffirm commitment to protect #Odisha’s unique coastal wetlands & diverse bird habitats along migratory routes for them to feed, breed & raise their offsprings. pic.twitter.com/VhzAVU0vAB — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 12, 2021

World Migratory Bird Day is an annual awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats.

It has a global outreach and is an effective tool to help raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

Notably, Odisha sees arrival of lakhs of migratory birds every year to its wetlands like Chilika from Siberia, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and across the Himalayas.