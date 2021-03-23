World Meteorological Day Today!

New York: World Meteorological Day is celebrated on March 23 every year. The day is of great significance as it is a way to highlight how the earth’s atmosphere and behaviour of people are entwined with each other.

The theme of World Meteorological Day 2021 is “The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather.” According to WMO’s website, the theme has been chosen to reflect the organisation’s focus on “connecting the ocean, climate and weather within the Earth System.” The theme has also been chosen as this year marks the starting year of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which focuses on gathering support for ocean science and understanding the role that ocean science plays in sustainable development.

The World Meteorological Organisation or WMO was established on March 23 in the year 1950. To celebrate the inception of the organisation, people started celebrating this day as World Meteorological Day. The WMO had its origin to International Meteorological Organization which was founded in 1873. The forum was established with the aim of exchanging weather data and research. Several proposals to make reforms and structural changes in IMO culminated in the World Meteorological Convention of 1947. Later, World Meteorological Organization was established in the year 1950.