World Meteorological Day 2022: Know history and significance

New Delhi: On March 23rd every year World Meteorological Day is celebrated to mark the importance of the atmosphere of the earth and behaviour of the people connected with each other.

The day was established by World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and it concentrates on the behaviour of Earth’s atmosphere.On this occasion, several activities and events are organised to raise awareness.

This year the theme of the World Meteorological Day is Early Warning and Early Action, The themes chosen for World Meteorological Day reflect topical weather, climate or water-related issues.

As mentioned above, World Meteorological Day is celebrated annually to mark the establishment of the WMO which was founded on March 23, 1950. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, WMO became a United Nations (UN) specialised agency in 1951 and the first World Meteorological Day was celebrated on March 23, 1961. The intergovernmental organisation currently has 193 countries as its member states.