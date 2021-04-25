World Malaria Day: Odisha CM Pledges To Eliminate The Disease Completely

Bhubaneswar: On World Malaria Day today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pledged to eliminate the disease completely.

“With strategic intervention for combating malaria under DAMaN initiative, #Odisha has emerged as role model for the world in malaria eradication. On #WorldMalariaDay, let’s pledge to further intensify our efforts to eliminate the disease completely, ” tweeted the Odisha CM.

Malaria, a Protozoan disease, transmitted by the infected Anopheles mosquitoes six species of genus Plasmodium cause nearly all Malarial infections in humans. In India, P Falciparum and P Vivax Malaria are common. While most deaths are caused by P Falciparum, occasional can be due to P Vivax if not treated timely.

Among all communicable diseases, malaria is the third largest killer of children between the ages of one month and five years.

This year, WHO and partners will mark World Malaria Day by celebrating the achievements of countries that are approaching – and achieving – malaria elimination. They provide inspiration for all nations that are working to stamp out this deadly disease and improve the health and livelihoods of their populations.