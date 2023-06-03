World Leaders Express Condolences To India Over Loss Of Lives In Odisha Train Tragedy

Bhubaneswar: Leaders from across the world including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Bhutan’s Prime Minster Lotay Tshering are among others who have expressed their deepest condolences to the families and the Government of India for the tragic train accident in Odisha in which at least 238 people were killed and 900 injured.

“The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India,” Trudeau tweeted.

Nepal’s prime minister tweeted, “I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of people in the railway incident in Odisha in his telegram for Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

“Please accept our deep condolences over the tragic aftermath of the train collision in Odisha. We share the grief of those who lost their relatives and close ones in this catastrophe and we hope for speedy recovery to everyone injured,” says the telegram, published on the Kremlin’s website.

The disaster occurred Friday evening near the city of Balasore in northern Odisha. According to preliminary information, a passenger train derailed and crashed into an oncoming express train. A cargo train also got hit the crash. Rescue operations continued throughout the night.

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi expressed its condolences over the railroad incident in India and wished speedy recovery to the injured, Russia Ambassador Denis Alipov said Saturday.

“Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted.

UNGA President condoles triple train crash UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has expressed his deepest condolence to the families and the Government of India for the tragic train crash.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly tweeted.

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the train accident.

”I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” Kishida said in a statement.

Bhutan’s Prime Minster Lotay Tshering tweeted,” Sending prayers to @narendramodi and the people of India as we hear developments of the tragic train crash in Odisha. May the loved ones find strength, as they come to terms with the loss and horror. We share your pain and pray for quick healing.” The Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani also expressed condolences on the train tragedy.

”The Italian Government expresses deep condolences to #India for the tragic train accident that occurred today in Balasore. A prayer for the victims and the injured, I hope that those still trapped will be rescued,” Tajani tweeted.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also extended heartfelt condolences to the victims.

”Taiwan Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need,” she tweeted.