World Leaders Condole Heeraben’s Demise

New Delhi: Leaders from across the world on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 99.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Taking to Twitter, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrote, “PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.” Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” said he is deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Modi’s loving mother.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heart felt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul,” the Nepalese PM wrote.

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong also offered condolences on Twitter. “We learnt with great sadness the passing of PM @narendramodi’s mother Mataji Hiraba. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to PM Modi and his family in this time of sorrow,” Wong wrote.

Furthermore, the death of PM Modi’s mother was also condoled by former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, and diplomats such as Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann. The notable figures prayed for peace of Heeraben’s eternal soul, and wished strength to PM Modi and his family members.