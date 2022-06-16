World Kidney Cancer Day: All you Need To Know

New Delhi: June 16th marks World Kidney Cancer Day. The theme of this year’s World Kidney Cancer Day is ‘We need to talk about different treatment options.’ Kidney cancer, also known as renal cancer, is one of the rising cancers around the world.

Signs and symptoms

Blood in urine, a lump-like formation on side of the abdomen, appetite loss, persistent pain on one side, weight loss for no apparent reason, fever that lasts for weeks, extreme fatigue, anemia, and swelling in the ankles of legs are some of the signs and symptoms of kidney cancer. If kidney cancer has spread further in the body, it may lead to symptoms like shortness of breath, bone pain, or coughing blood.

Other signs and symptoms include the following: