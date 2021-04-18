World Heritage Day Today!

New Delhi: World Heritage Day or International Day for Monuments and Sites is an international observance held on April 18 each year around the globe.

In the year 1982, the International Council and Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) suggested a day to spread awareness regarding the preservation of ancient culture and its historic sites. However, this idea was adopted later in the year 1983 by UNESCO during the 22nd General Conference. As per ICOMOS, this day is observed internationally to restore and conserve historical cites, dying ancient tribes, etc.

This day gives us an opportunity to conserve and preserve our heritage culture which paves ancient importance.