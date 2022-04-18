World Heritage Day Today! Know More

New Delhi: The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is an international observance held on 18 April. All over the world this day is celebrated differently with visits to monuments and heritage sites, conferences, round tables and newspaper articles.

Back in 1982, the International Council and Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) suggested that it is important for people to be aware regarding the preservation of ancient culture and its historic sites.

Later in 1983, UNESCO adopted the idea during the 22nd General Conference. In order to restore and conserve historical cities, and dying ancient tribes, World Heritage Day is being observed. The day also sheds light on history.

The main aim of the day was to conserve and preserve the heritage culture which depicts the ancient history and its importance. They have an outstanding universal value.

This year’s theme for World Heritage Day is kept as “Heritage and Climate”. Last year’s theme for World Heritage Day 2021 theme was “Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures.”