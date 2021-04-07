World Health Day: Let’s Salute Healthcare Workers For Sacrifice, Says Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Health Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday (April 7, 2021) asked everyone to take a moment and salute the healthcare workers for their sacrifice and dedication to save precious lives.

The Odisha CM took to his official Twitter account and said, “On #WorldHealthDay, offer my deep gratitude to our healthcare workers who worked tirelessly to protect us during this #COVID19 pandemic. As world continues to grapple with this challenge, let’s all take a moment to salute to their sacrifice and dedication to save precious lives.”

Every year, 7th April is celebrated as World Health Day. It is observed annually to create awareness about health and wellbeing and draws the attention of people from all around the world to highlight important health issues.