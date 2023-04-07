World Health Day 2023 – Theme and significance

New Delhi: World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7th to raise awareness about the importance of global health. The day also marks the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. World Health Day aims to promote healthy living and ensure that everyone has access to quality health care services.

Theme of the day

The theme for the World Health Day 2023 is “Health For All.” The aim of the theme is to create an opportunity for the world to look back at public health successes that have helped improve the quality of life over the past 70 years. The theme also calls on the world to take required actions which can help tackle health challenges today and tomorrow, the world health body said.

History

The idea for World Health Day was first proposed in 1948 by the first World Health Assembly, which is the governing body of the WHO. The Assembly decided that April 7th would be celebrated as World Health Day every year, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the WHO.

Since then, World Health Day has been celebrated every year with a different theme. Each theme focuses on a specific aspect of global health, such as mental health, immunization, and food safety.

Significance

World Health Day is an important event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of good health and well-being. The day highlights the need for individuals, communities, and governments to take action to ensure that everyone has access to quality health care services.