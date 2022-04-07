World Health Day 2022: Know history and significance

New Delhi: World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to raise awareness about the importance of health. The day also aims to show gratitude towards the medical faculty who work from dawn to dusk to ensure people are healthy.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), health is fundamental to human happiness and well-being. It contributes to economic advancement because healthy people live longer and are more productive.

The World Health Orgnaisation (WHO) made the first World Health Assembly in 1948 and established World Health Day. The first World Health Day was held on April 7, 1950 and it has been celebrated on the day every year ever since.

The World Health Organisation plays the part of raising awareness about health and other related issues and addresses them too. They focus on contemporary health issues that also require immediate attention.

