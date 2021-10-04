World Habitat Day 2021: History, Significance & Theme

World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of every October, annually. This year the event falls on October 4.

The day is recognised by the United Nations and observed to reflect on the state or condition of towns and cities and promote the basic right to adequate shelter or housing for all.

According to the UN, cities are responsible for around 70 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions with transport, buildings, energy and waste management accounting for the large bulk of urban greenhouse gas emissions. This day will amplify the global race to zero campaign and UN-Habitat’s ClimateAction4Cities and motivate local governments to develop actionable zero-carbon plans in the run-up to the international climate change summit COP26 in November this year.

History:

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1985 had announced its decision to celebrate World Habitat Day annually. Following which the first World Habitat Day was observed in 1986 in Nairobi, Kenya based on the theme ‘Shelter is my right’.

Significance:

According to the United Nations, around 1.8 billion people were already living in slums and informal settlements, inadequate housing or in homelessness in cities across the world before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the pandemic, the need of having a home has grown remarkably in order to make a safe environment for living, working and learning.

Theme of World Habitat Day:

The theme of this year’s World Habitat Day is accelerating urban action for a carbon-free world.