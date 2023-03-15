World Glaucoma Week celebrated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In the World there are 78 million Glaucoma patients now, out of which 16 million reside in India only. Every 100 patients coming to eye OPD at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, four-five patients get detected with glaucoma. Maximum patients detected the glaucoma at the last stage without any symptoms, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas on occasion of World Glaucoma Week celebration.

Interacting with the patients in the programme organized by Department of Ophthalmology yesterday, Dr. Biswas advised all the patients and risk population like age more than 40 years, family history of glaucoma and patients having Diabetes and hypertension to screen for glaucoma as it can be prevented if detected very early. He also distributed medication kits to the glaucoma patients.

Every year the second week of March is celebrated as World Glaucoma week worldwide to create public awareness about this blinding disease which is preventable and the damage that happens to the optic nerve is irreversible. This year the theme is “World is Bright, Save your sight”. There was an awareness talk and meeting attended by Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida and Dean Dr. Prashanta Raghab Mohapatra. Department Head Dr. Sucheta Parija explained regarding the glaucoma and about the risk population. Dr. Bhagabat Nayak told about the facilities for the treatment of glaucoma available at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

At AIIMS laser, surgery facilities are there both for adult and pediatric glaucoma. All types of advanced tests to detect glaucoma like perimetry, OCT, UBM are also available here. Dr. Sandip Kumar Sahu spoke about various activities taken by AIIMS at community level to screen and detect glaucoma. Addl. Prof Anatomy Dr Pravash Ranjan Tripathy, Dr Bijnya Panda, Dr Bruttendu Moharana, Dr Priyadarshini Mishra along with other officials and staff also participated in the programme.

Notably, all types of glaucoma patients are coming from different parts of Odisha as well as from neighbouring states like West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. As per information, due to Covid 19 many patients couldn’t get the appropriate treatment on time and lost their vision.

In heading to add every individual above 40 years irrespective of sex should have an annual checkup of intraocular pressure. People should avoid over the counter use of steroid eye drops for different eye disorders. The first degree relatives of glaucoma patients should undergo more frequent eye checkup as the probability of developing glaucoma in them is more.