World Food Safety Day 2022: Theme, history, significance

New York: World Food Safety Day is observed all over the world every year on June 7 to detect, manage and avert airborne diseases as well as to improve human health.

The theme for World Food Safety Day 2022 is ‘Safer food, better health’. The theme was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and underlines the fact that safer food is the key to better human health.

World Food Safety Day was marked by the United Nations General Assembly on December 20, 2018, to celebrate the benefits of safe food. The WHO and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations jointly facilitate the observance of the day.

Foodborne diseases are generally infectious or poisonous in nature, which are sometimes imperceptible to the naked eye and they enter the body through contaminated food or drink we consume. Safe food is fundamental to providing life and maintaining good health. Keeping a check on food safety standards is essential to ensure that the food that is supplied is safe at all stages of the food chain, from production to harvesting, processing, storage, distribution, and finally preparation and consumption.