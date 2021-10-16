World Food Day Today!

New York: World Food Day is celebrated all over the world on October 16. It is an initiative by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

This global event marks a day calling for worldwide awareness and collective action to combat the issue of hunger and ensure healthy diets for all.

The theme this year is “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow”.

World Food Day was established in November 1979, as suggested by former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food Dr Pal Romany. It gradually became a way to raise awareness about hunger, malnutrition, sustainability and food production.

World Food Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the founding of the FAO of the United Nations, every year. This day aims at tackling global hunger and striving to eradicate hunger across the world.