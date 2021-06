Bhubaneswar: Odisha filmmaker Santosh Panda’s non-feature film ‘The Art of Life’ has won the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award at the World Film Carnival–Singapore.

The film earned the award in the Narrative Features category for the month of May, 2021.

The 43-minute-long flick is based on sand art. It had also bagged the Jury Mention at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.