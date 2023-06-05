World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Unveils Sand Art With Powerful Message

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, unveiled his latest sand art at Puri beach on World Environment Day 2023.

Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of a turtle by using 2320 plastic bottles with the message “Beat Plastic Pollution” Un Plastic India, at Puri beach in Odisha.

It is to be noted that Sudarsan Pattnaik is a renowned sand sculptor, best known for his topical artwork. He has also represented India in dozens of international championships.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. The day is marked to call for action to protect the environment.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the nodal agency that organises and supports events across the world.