World Elephant Day: PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to protect the jumbos

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi today reaffirmed his commitment to protect jumbos on World elephant day.

On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants. pic.twitter.com/E1BnabkWUz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2022

World Elephant Day, celebrated every year on August 12, aims to spread awareness on the risk of extinction faced by these much-loved wild animals.