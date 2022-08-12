World Elephant Day
National

World Elephant Day: PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to protect the jumbos

By Haraprasad Das
44

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi today reaffirmed his commitment to protect jumbos on World elephant day.

World Elephant Day, celebrated every year on August 12, aims to spread awareness on the risk of extinction faced by these much-loved wild animals.

Haraprasad Das
