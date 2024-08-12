World Elephant Day 2024: Favorable Environment Behind Rise In Jumbo Count In Odisha Forests

Bhubaneswar: Due to the favourable environment, the number of elephants in the forests of Odisha has increased as compared to before, stated PCCF Wildlife Susant Nanda on Monday on the occasion of World Elephant Day.

The Odisha Elephant Census 2024 has revealed the presence of 2098 jumbos in 38 Forest Divisions of the state. This is 122 more than the last census done in 2017. The jumbo population is almost stable with a male-to-female ratio of 1:2.17.

The census also revealed an increase in the population of adult tuskers by 40% over the last seven years, resulting in a healthier ratio of adult males to females and a significant number of young elephants in the population. The last elephant census was carried out in 2017 wherein 1976 elephants were counted.

In the last seven years, the count of elephants in the state has increased by only 122. As many as 2098 elephants were counted in 38 Forest Divisions. This included 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult makhna, 748 adult females, 148 sub-adult males, 282 sub-adult females, 209 juveniles and 385 calves. However, there were no elephants in 13 Divisions.

A significant increase in the number of elephants was noticed in a few divisions like Angul, Athgarh, Dhenkanal, Baripada, Chandaka, Khurda, Bonai and Keonjhar, while there was a decrease in Similipal North, Similipal South, Balasore, Rairangpur, Bolangir and Parlakhemundi forest divisions. A significant change in the movement pattern of elephants was noticed in Angul, Rourkela and Baripada circles.

PCCF Nanda said that due to the favourable environment, elephants from Jharkhand and West Bengal are also moving towards Odisha forests. A total of 584 elephants were counted in the three elephant sanctuaries, which is about 28 percent of the total elephant population of the state.

He said that the growth rate of elephants in Odisha is about 3 number and the numbers are expected to rise further.

ALSO READ: Odisha Elephant Census 2024: Jumbo Count Sees Marginal Growth, 122 in 7 yrs