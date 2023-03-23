World Does Not Need Lessons On Human Rights From Pakistan: India At UNHRC

Geneva: India on Thursday said the world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from Pakistan whose contribution as a leading exporter of terror and violence is unparalleled and where terrorists thrive and roam its streets with impunity.

Exercising India’s Right of Reply at the 52nd Session of Human Rights Council General Debate, Under Secretary Dr. P R Thulasidass also called on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in futile propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India.

“From a country where terrorists thrive and roam its streets with impunity, the world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights. Pakistan’s contribution as a leading exporter of terror and violence is unparalleled,” Thulasidass said.