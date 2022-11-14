World Diabetes Day 2022: History, significance and theme

New Delhi: World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 every year to bring the attention of the people to health threats posed by diabetes and how to avoid that.

History

International Diabetes Federation (IDF) created World Diabetes Day in 1991 in response to the growing health threat posed by diabetes. It was made an official United Nations Day in 2006. World Diabetes Day is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign which reaches an audience of over 1 billion people around the globe in more than 160 countries.

The campaign aims to take action towards confronting diabetes as a critical global health problem. It also intends to promote IDF advocacy efforts throughout the year.

Significance

Individuals who have diabetes, need support and ongoing care for managing their condition and to avoid any complications. Millions of people around the globe do not have access to diabetes care.

The theme that has been kept for World Diabetes Day for the year 2021-23 is “Access to Diabetes Care”. Every year, World Diabetes Day focuses on a theme which continues for one or more than one year.