World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development Today!

New Delhi: World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed globally on 21 May every year. The day aims to celebrate the richness of the world’s cultures and highlight the significance of its diversity as an agent of inclusion and positive change for achieving peace and sustainable development.

In the year 2001, The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted the ‘Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity’ as a result of the destruction of the Buddha statues of Bamiyan in Afghanistan in 2001. Then in December 2002, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in its resolution 57/249, declared 21 May to be World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

The day also highlighters that if people are going to be respectable to all cultures only then sustainable development can prevail in the world.

The day promotes the 4 goals of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions: