World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Date, theme, history, significance

New Delhi: The World Day against Child Labour has been observed annually on 12 June since 2002. This significant day was established by the International Labour Organization (ILO), and all United Nations member countries have since been commemorating it.

History

Child labour remains a significant concern, particularly in impoverished and developing nations, as it robs children of their childhood and innocence. To bring attention to this issue, the International Labour Organization (ILO) designated June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002.

Recognizing its significance, the United Nations declared 2021 as the International Year for the Eradication of Child Labour. This initiative aims to raise awareness and take concerted actions to eliminate child labour worldwide.

Significance

The World Day Against Child Labour carries immense importance as it seeks to eradicate child labour globally. Marked every year on June 12, this occasion serves as a powerful reminder that countless children across the world still suffer from exploitative and dangerous work environments.

Child labour not only violates the rights of children but also hinders their well-being, access to education, and overall development. The event aims to raise awareness about this pressing issue and mobilize efforts towards ending child labour.

The World Day Against Child Labour 2023 will focus on the theme of “Week of Action against Child Labour.” The International Labour Organization (ILO) plans to initiate a week-long campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the injustices of child labour and inspiring individuals to actively oppose it.

The aim is to encourage collective action and mobilize efforts to combat child labour, emphasizing the importance of creating a world where children are protected, educated, and given the opportunity to flourish.