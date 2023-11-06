World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka star Angelo Mathews first batter to be timed out in cricket

New Delhi: Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews scripted an unwanted record as he became the first ever batter to be timed out in the history of international cricket during the World Cup 2023 group match against Bangladesh in New Delhi.

The strap of Mathews’ helmet broke as he walked to bat and the Sri Lankan all-rounder wanted it to be changed, and out came the other one. While he waited for a replacement, Shakib filed an appeal, and Mathews was given out. There was little the umpires could do once Shakib opted to support the verdict.

Mathews came in to bat after Shakib had dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, who had scored 41 off 42 balls. But Mathews had to walk back without even facing a ball. The experienced Sri Lanka all-rounder called out for another helmet, which took time, and the Bangladesh team appealed to the umpire.

Mathews was then seen having an impassioned debate with umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth, saying that he had a problem with the helmet strap, but he was asked to leave the field.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who was in the commentary box for the match, was not happy with the call and believes it was against the spirit of the game, but it is in the rule book and Bangladesh have every right to put in an appeal there, and the umpire ruled it in their favor.