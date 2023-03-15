World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Theme, History, and Significance

New Delhi: World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 every year with an aim to raise global awareness about consumer rights and promote consumer protection. The day is also commemorated to be aware about the market injustices across the world. It is an annual event that celebrates solidarity within the international consumer movement.

Every year the World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year the theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is “Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions.”

According to the Consumer International, “This year, the Membership of Consumers International 200 consumer groups in 100 countries selected ‘Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions’ as our global theme. Amidst the greatest cost-of-living crisis in a generation and as the energy world drastically responds to supply and climate issues, we have a core role to play in delivering a just transition for consumers.”

The first ever World Consumer Rights Day was started by the Consumer International, a membership organisation for consumer groups around the world. It is a global organisation that ensures the protection and right use of consumer rights all around the world. Consumer International was founded in the year 1960 as an independent and influential voice for consumers.

World Consumer Rights Day was first celebrated in the year 1983. Every year, we observe World Consumer Rights Day on 15 March because on the same date, US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy introduced four important consumer rights while delivering a speech to Congress. These four important consumer rights are:

Right to safety

Right to be informed

Right to choose

Right to be heard.

The main significance behind celebrating World Consumer Rights Day is to ensure that all consumers are aware of their rights and that they are not bluffed and cheated for fraudulent products and companies.