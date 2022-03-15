World Consumer Rights Day 2022: History and Significance

New York: World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 globally to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs, demand that consumer rights are protected, protest market abuses.

World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by United States President John F Kennedy’s address to the US Congress on March 15, 1962, on consumer rights. He was the first world leader to do so. World Consumer Rights Day is being celebrated since 1983 on that very day.

This year, the Membership of Consumers International – 200 consumer groups in 100 countries – selected “Fair Digital Finance” as the global theme. By 2024, digital banking consumers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion.

According to Consumers International, to address the most pressing issues faced by consumers in digital finance, they along with their global Membership developed a Consumer Vision for Fair Digital Finance.

“The Vision sets out questions for decision makers from a consumer rights perspective to build a digital financial marketplace that is inclusive, safe, data protected and private, and sustainable for everyone.,” it said.