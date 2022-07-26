World condemns Myanmar military’s ‘cruel’ execution of opponents, ASEAN ‘troubled’

Myanmar: Cambodia, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), says it is “extremely troubled” over the Myanmar military government’s execution of four democracy activists and politicians, adding that the timing of the act – just before a ministerial summit – was “reprehensible”.

Myanmar announced on Monday it had hanged Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former legislator from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, and prominent democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu after they were found guilty in a closed-door trial that rights groups said lacked credibility.

Four democracy activists have been executed by Myanmar’s military in what is believed to be the first use of capital punishment in decades.

The four – including activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw – were accused of committing “terror acts”.

They were sentenced to death in a closed-door trial that rights groups criticised as being unjust.

State media said “the punishment has been conducted”, but did not say when, or by what method. Previous executions in Myanmar have been by hanging.

The shadow National Unity Government (NUG), which is leading efforts to undermine the junta’s attempts to rule Myanmar, said it was time for an international response.

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called the executions a “cruel and regressive step.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the executions and called again for the release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners, including Suu Kyi.

In a joint statement, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Britain and the United States described the executions as “reprehensible acts of violence that further exemplify the regime’s disregard for human rights and the rule of law.”

Human Rights Watch acting Asia director Elaine Pearson said it was “an act of utter cruelty” that “aims to chill the anti-coup protest movement.”