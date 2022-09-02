World Coconut Day 2022: All you need to know

Bhubaneswar: World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2. The day is observed to emphasise and spread knowledge of the value and advantages of coconuts. It also ranks among the most consumed fruits worldwide.

World Coconut Day is celebrated in the Asia-Pacific region with a unique theme every year. The theme of 2022 World Coconut Day is “Growing Coconut for a Better Future and Life”.

Across several countries, this day is celebrated by raising awareness campaigns and technical sessions. These seminars are conducted to increase the production of coconuts and raise awareness regarding its use. Many farmers and businessmen come to such events and exchange ideas and concerns about coconut production.

The first world coconut day was celebrated on 2, 2009, by the Asia Pacific Coconut Community (APCC). Since then, every year under the APCC by the authority of UN-ESCAP (United Nations’ economic and social commission for the Asia Pacific), this day is organised to highlight their policies and mark the course of action for promoting this tropical fruit and bringing awareness regarding its health benefits.