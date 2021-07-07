World Chocolate Day: History & Significance

London: Today, we are celebrating World Chocolate Day. It is celebrated every year on July 7 to celebrate the love for chocolate, a special day to try different lip-smacking recipes of the tasty dessert.

It was first observed in the year 2009. Since chocolates come with many health benefits too, this special day is celebrated by having all types of chocolates.

While netizens are celebrating the day by feasting on chocolates and sharing their love for chocolates on social media, Twitter is flooded today with tweets about World Chocolate Day.

History:

According to legends, chocolate came into existence in 450 BC. It first originated in Mesoamerica where fermented beverages were created out of the beans from inside the cacao pods. The Aztecs believed that cacao seeds were the gift of Quetzalcoatl, who, according to a legend, was cast away by the other gods for sharing chocolate with humans.

The word ‘chocolate’ is of Spanish origins and was derived from the classical Nahuatl word xocolātl. It was originally prepared as a drink and was believed to be an aphrodisiac that gave a drinker strength. The seeds once had so much value that they were used as a form of currency. Interesting isn’t it?

Significance:

Chocolates were first brought to Europe in the 16th century and July 7, 1550, was the day when chocolates were brought to the continent.

Chocolate has come a long way from being just a drink to the present state that it is in now, and it is still as enjoyable as before it underwent a transformation.