World Cancer Day is observed globally on February 4 to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

10 most common cancers and provides tips on how to lower the risk for each:

Breast Cancer: Maintain a healthy weight, stay active, limit alcohol, and get regular screenings. Lung Cancer: Quit smoking, avoid air pollution, and secondhand smoke. Colorectal Cancer: Eat a fibre-rich diet, reduce processed meats, and stay active. Prostate Cancer: Eat a healthy diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3s, and get regular checkups. Stomach Cancer: Avoid excessive salt and smoked foods, and eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Liver Cancer: Get vaccinated against hepatitis, avoid excessive alcohol, and maintain a healthy weight. Cervical Cancer: Get the HPV vaccine, have regular Pap smears, and practice safe sex. Oesophageal Cancer: Maintain a healthy weight, avoid tobacco and alcohol, and treat acid reflux. Skin Cancer: Use sunscreen, avoid tanning beds, and get regular skin checks. Pancreatic Cancer: Avoid smoking, maintain a healthy weight, and eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Maintaining a healthy weight remains an important contributor to many cancers, including cancers of the breast, colon, and lung. For adults, try to do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, on most days of the week. Exercise reduces inflammation and helps regulate hormones and the immune system, all leading to the reduction of cancer risk.

A well-balanced diet is very much needed to avoid cancer. A diet that consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins will increase the immunity in the body, and the anti-inflammatory properties are reduced. Intake of processed foods, more sugar, red or processed meats increases the chances of getting affected by cancer. A diet with antioxidants and rich fibre content reduces cell damage and digestive cancers.

Lung cancer is primarily caused by smoking. Other cancers associated with tobacco use include cancers of the throat, mouth, pancreas, and bladder. Quitting smoking or avoiding any form of tobacco consumption is one of the best ways to cut cancer risk. You might consider behavioural therapy or the use of nicotine replacement medications.

Excessive alcohol drinking increases the possibility of liver, breast, and colorectal cancers. If a person decides to drink, alcoholic intake should not exceed moderate – one drink daily for women, and two drinks for men – as reduction of alcohol consumption leads to a strong decrease in the risk of having cancer and much better health altogether.

Prolonged exposure to UV rays from the sun or tanning beds increases your chances of skin cancer. Put on sunscreen, protective clothes, and eyewear, and stay away from the direct sunlight between 10 am and 4 pm.

Experts explain that regular screening will increase the survival rate of cancer if detected early. Breast, cervical, prostate, and colorectal cancers should be checked regularly as recommended by one’s doctor.