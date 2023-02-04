World Cancer Day 2023: History and significance

New Delhi: World Cancer Day is observed worldwide on February 4. The aim is to inform and encourage people on its prevention, early detection, and treatment. This initiative was taken by the Union for International Cancer Control to campaign and advocate for the targets of the World Cancer Declaration. Started in 2000, it is a worldwide event that promotes awareness, prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer. There are more than 100 different types of cancer that plague humankind.

The day first began in the year 2000 at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris.

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is an organisation that works to create awareness among people to detect cancer at an early stage.

The day starts with creating campaigns across nations to address the global impact of cancer. The campaign brings together like-minded people to make stronger alliances and innovative new collaborations. These collaborations will provide a boost for the faster address of cancer at a global level.

The multi-year theme for World Cancer Day 2022-2024 is ‘Close the Care Gap. ‘It focuses more on exposure, engagement, and opportunities to meet the global awareness of Cancer Day.