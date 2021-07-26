World Cadet Championships: Indian Contingent Bag 13 Medals Including 5 Golds, PM Modi Congratulates

Budapest: India team has put up a strong show at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Indian athletes have won as many as 13 medals, five of which are gold medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate Indian contingent at Budapest and also informed about India’s medal tally at the tournament.

“Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours,” tweeted PM Modi.