World Breastfeeding Week 2021: All You Need To Know

London: World Breastfeeding Week is an annual celebration held every year from August 1 to 7. It is celebrated to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world.

This year, the theme for breastfeeding week is ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.’

World Health Organisation states breastfeeding as one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival.

Set every August for the first seven days of the month, World Breastfeeding Week aims to highlight the huge benefits that breastfeeding can bring to both the health and welfare of babies, as well as a wider push for maternal health, focusing on good nutrition, poverty reduction and food security.

The history of this week-long commemoration dates back to the 1990s when the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) created the Innocenti Declaration to promote and support breastfeeding. Later in 1991, to execute UNICEF and WHO’s goals, an association was formed called the World Association of Breastfeeding Action. In 1992, a whole week was dedicated to promote this campaign.

Importance Of Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding, also known as nursing, is the way of providing young infants with the essential nutrients required for their growth and development. World Health Organisation says that breastmilk is the ideal food for infants. It is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses.

Breast milk also provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one third during the second year of life. World Health Organisation recommends initiating breastfeeding within the first hour of the birth of a child. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for up to six months.

WHO and UNICEF state that breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life. Not just babies, breastfeeding is also beneficial for women, WHO says that women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers.