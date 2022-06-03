World Bicycle Day Today!

New Delhi: World Bicycle Day is marked on 3 June every year to recognise bicycling as a way to get a sustainable form of traveling that also ensures one’s physical well being. The day celebrates the tradition of cycling and its significant role in keeping our health fit. Cycling is a multidimensional exercise with numerous health benefits.

The UN General Assembly declared 3 June every year to be celebrated as World Bicycle Day in April 2018. The day is a result of Leszek Sibilski’s campaign and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries to recognise World Bicycle Day.

In February 2015, the movement started when Leszek Sibilski, a sociology professor and cycling and physical education activist, wrote a blog post for the World Bank titled on ‘cycling being everyone’s business’.

The next year, the appeal for the celebration of the day gained momentum as Professor Sibilski published another blog post for the World Bank focusing on the lack of observing one single day to celebrate the importance of cycles.

In March 2016, Sibilski spoke at the Scientists for Cycling colloquium in Taipei, Taiwan where he argued for a World Bicycle Day.

On 12 April 2018, the stamp of approval was given by the United Nations to officially designate 3 June as World Bicycle Day.

World Bicycle Day becomes all the more significant with the growing concerns around the lack of physical activities among people and its health hazards. A cycle is a clean, affordable, and environment-friendly mode of transportation and promoting its use contributes to the conservation of nature and achieving cleaner air and environment.