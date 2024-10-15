New Delhi: Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank and former CEO of Mastercard, offered insights on work-life balance challenges. In a video that has resurfaced on the internet, Mr Banga stressed that balance is a highly personal concept that varies significantly from person to person. “While some individuals feel balanced working 12-18 hours daily, others struggle with more than six hours. Ultimately, defining balance is a deeply individual task. I don’t know how you define it for yourself”’, he noted.

For him, achieving work-life balance boils down to two key elements: loving your work and prioritising time for yourself and loved ones. “If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, it’s time to do something different. If you’re going to work as hard as we work… and if you’re not going to enjoy what you’re doing when you travel, why the hell are you doing it?” he stated.

He further emphasised the importance of being present for family milestones, sharing personal anecdotes about his own experiences. During his tenure at CitiGroup Asia in Hong Kong, he would often fly back home for important family events, even if just for a day.

“You’ve got to provide time for their play… because it’s important to them. If you’re not going to be there when they need you, then you’ve got no balance,” he remarked.

He also emphasised the importance of being present in personal interactions, criticising the constant distraction of mobile devices. Mr Banga urged people to focus on those physically around them, rather than being absorbed by their phones. “You’re not spending time with the people you’re with, you’re spending time with the instrument,” Mr Banga noted, highlighting how technology can detract from meaningful connections.

While acknowledging the usefulness of technology, he cautioned against letting it intrude on personal time. “It’s an invasion if you’re not careful,” he warned, stressing the need for boundaries to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”It’s a much simpler equation in fact. 8 hours sleep, 8 hours of work and 8 hours of personal space. You are going to eat into one of these buckets if you apportion a greater one into another.”

Another commented, ”Some people don’t have the opportunity to choose what they want to do they just get the first thing that pops up.”

