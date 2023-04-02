World Autism Day Observed by KiiT Int School

Bhubaneswar: The KiiT International School observed the ‘World Autism Awareness Day’ on Sunday to spread awareness among people not just to accept Autism as it is but to promote of rights of the children with Autism.

The day was observed under the aegis of SEN Globe, a dedicated department under the school that provides education to children t with special needs.

The main event was flagged off by the President of KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal, Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta, Chairperson KiiT International School Dr Mona Lisa Bal , Principal KiiT International School Dr Sanjay Suar and advisor SEN Globe Swagatika Samantaray.

A “Jeepathon” was organised at different places including hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and police station with blue ribbon and bookmarks with messages for inclusion.

The campaign was done by both special and typically developing children. “Our children reached out to the public in different areas and tried to spread the message that inclusion is a healthy approach to ensure everyone”s right to have a life with dignity.”

Before the event, all the participants took a pledge to be sensitive, empathetic and responsible for every child with autism and would try to do their best to ensure a life with dignity for them.