World Athletics U20 Championships: Amit Khatri Wins Silver In 10000m Race Walk

Nairobi: Amit Khatri won silver in the men’s 10,000 race walk event, securing India’s second medal at the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

Amit, with his silver, became just the fifth Indian athlete, the likes of which include Hima Das and Neeraj Chopra, to win a medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships.

Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind host country’s Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes. Khatri did lead the race till Wanyoni overtook him during the last two laps of the race.

Paul McGrath of Spain won the bronze medal with a timing of 42:26.11 minutes.