World Athletics Ch’ships: Sydney McLaughlin Smashes Her Own 400m Hurdles World Record To Win Gold

Eugene: American Sydney McLaughlin produced yet another astonishing run as she broke her own world record to win gold at the World Championships in Eugene.

She clocked 50.68 sec to clinch her first individual World Championships gold.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took silver with a time of 52.27sec while McLaughlin’s team-mate and defending champion Dalilah Muhammad of the United States took bronze with 53.13 sec.

WORLD CHAMPION ‼️ WORLD RECORD ‼️ SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN 🤯 OLYMPIC CHAMPION @GoSydGo 🇺🇸 DESTROYS HER OWN WORLD RECORD IN 5⃣0⃣.6⃣8⃣ TO CLAIM WORLD 400M HURDLES GOLD 🥇#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/Ilay0XwVz1 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 23, 2022

In the women’s 400m race, two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won her first world title, adding to her two Olympic gold medals from 2016 and 2020 over the distance. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed silver in 49.60sec, with Sada Williams of Barbados taking bronze in a national record of 48.75.

In the men’s event, Michael Norman produced a commanding performance to win gold in the 400 metres final. Former Olympic and world champion Kirani James of Grenada was runner-up while Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith held off Champion Allison to take the final podium place.