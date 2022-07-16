World Athletics Championships: Murali Sreeshankar becomes first ever Indian to qualify for men’s long jump final

New Delhi: Indian long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar qualified for the final of the men’s long jump at the World Athletics Championships with a best attempt of 8m in the heats.

He finished seventh in the heats and was the only Indian to progress. Jeswin Aldrin (best attempt – 7.79m) and Muhammed Anees Yahiya (best attempt 7.73m) were the other Indians in the fray but they could not finish among the top-12 in the heats and hence failed to progress to the final.

National record holder long jumper Sreeshankar will be a dark horse in the long jump as he sits at joint-second place among this season’s leaders with his 8.36m effort during the Federation Cup in April.

Meanwhile, India’s army man Avinash Sable bagged a direct qualification in the 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:18.75. He finished in third place during his heats to qualify for the medal round