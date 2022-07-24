World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul Finishes 9th In Men’s Triple Jump Final

Oregon: India’s Eldhose Paul finished ninth in the finals of the men’s triple jump event in the ongoing World Championships here.

The 25-year-old produced a jump of 16.79m in the three attempts he had. However, he failed to make it to the top eight. His series read 16.37, 16.79 and 13.86m.

Notably, Paul had become the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final after finishing 12th overall in the qualification round with an effort of 16.68m.

Paul has a season’s and personal best of 16.99m which he had recorded while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April.

Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won the gold medal with a best jump of 17.95m while Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso and Zhu Yaming of China finished second and third with best efforts of 17.55m and 17.31m respectively.