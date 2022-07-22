World Athletics Championship 2022: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For FINAL With 88.39m Throw

Eugene: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra gunning to become only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, qualified for the final of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships with his first throw of 88.39m at the Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon on Friday.

India’s Rohit Yadav will also be competing in the men’s Javelin and is in Group B. Yadav has a personal best of 82.54m.

Also in fray today are three Indian triple jumpers in the men’s triple jump qualifications with Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker vying for a place in the final

Meanwhile, India’s national record holder Annu Rani will be in action in the women’s javelin throw final tomorrow, after she finishing 5th in her group (B) qualifiers with the best throw of 59.60m. Overall Rani qualified 8th with Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi topping the qualification with a season-best throw of 64.32m, followed by Shiying Liu of China (63.86m) and Liveta Jasiunaite of Lithuania (63.80m).