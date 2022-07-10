World Archery Games: Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekha Vennam Win Bronze

New Delhi: The Indian compound mixed team archery duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won a bronze medal at the World Games.

The Indian duo defeated Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra of Mexico by one point.

This is also the India’s first-ever medal at the World Games and for former World Cup gold medallist Verma, this was his 50th podium finish at the international level, informed Archery Association of India.

With this medal, Verma is now the only Indian archer to win medals at all stages of compound archery — World Games, World Championship, World Cup Final, World Cup, Asian Games, Asian Championship.