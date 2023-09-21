World Alzheimer’s Day today!

New Delhi: World Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21 every year. This day is a global effort to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. It also aims to eradicate the stigma around Alzheimer’s disease as well as other types of dementia. According to the World Health Organisation, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and contributes to 60-70% of cases. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking and behaviour. These symptoms get worse over time and start to affect one’s daily living and activities. It usually affects people over the age of 65 years.

According to the Alzheimer’s Disease International, the theme for the month-long campaign is “Never too early, never too late.”

Significance

This year’s theme focuses on identifying risk factors and adopting measures that can help prevent the onset of dementia.

History

Alzheimer’s disease International and the World Health Organisation launched World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21, 1994. It was introduced in Edinburgh on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Alzheimer’s disease International, founded in 1984.