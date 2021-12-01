World AIDS Day
World AIDS Day: Odisha CM Pledges To Ensure Quality & Affordable Healthcare

Bhubaneswar: On World AIDS Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has pledged to ensure quality and affordable healthcare.

“Amidst prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, let’s not forget that millions of people are living with HIV/AIDS across the globe. On World AIDS Day, let’s pledge to ensure quality & affordable healthcare, end inequities, remove stigma, so that people affected by AIDS can lead a normal life,” tweeted the Odisha CM.

Every year, December 1 is observed as World AIDS Day across the globe. It was first observed in 1988.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic, potentially life-threatening health condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that interferes with the body’s ability to fight infections. AIDS can spread through multiple sources.

World AIDS Day 2021: Theme

“End inequalities. End AIDS” is the theme of World AIDS Day 2021.

