Workshop Held On Shaping The Sustainable Future Of Odisha Millet Mission

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Millets Mission organised a multi-stakeholder workshop titled “Shaping the Sustainable Future of Odisha Millets Mission” in collaboration with the University of York and Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (CSA) at Krushi Bhawan.

Addressing the workshop, Dr. Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment said about the systems transformation, leadership approach and infrastructure support initiated through Odisha Millets Mission.

OMM is driven by principles of equity and justice to rainfed upland farmers. He shared that Odisha is adopting whole of society and whole-of-government approach for mainstreaming millets.

Workshop was inaugurated by Mr Rohit Lenka, Director Agriculture & Food Production. An overview of Odisha Millets Mission was given by Mr Sailendra Mohanty, Joint Director of Agriculture, OMM. This was followed by a debriefing on the objectives of the workshop by Prof Sonal Chaudhury of University of York and Dr Ramanjaneyulu of CSA to the participants. They shared that key objectives of the workshop are to review current challenges across the millet mission supply chains for its sustainability, review best practices, indicators and frameworks for capturing the sustainability performance of millet supply chains/ mission, define data, technology, governance and partnership needs for dynamic value co-creation for all stakeholders and propose innovative solutions for sustaining millet value chains.

Farmers shared that before OMM, there was no awareness on different aspects of millet value chain and price of millet was very low. This led to demotivation to cultivate millets. But after OMM, there is a good price for millets due to procurement. In addition, there is increase in awareness on millets and there is slow change in diets. Farmers also suggested that Rabi procurement of millets may also be taken up by the Government.

WSHGs also shared that in addition of infrastructure, more skilling and exposure visits may also be taken up on the processing and value addition and bookkeeping. Mother kitchen facility may also be created for the WSHGs. Toilet facility may also be provided near Kiosk locations by District Administration. WSHGs suggested that if Government takes up inclusion of millets in MDM, Hospitals, Army canteens, railways, airports, then it will create more market for the WSHGs. In addition, further standardisation of training and packaging may be taken up.

The technical experts from different agencies shared the current research and development in different fields and deliberated on what new activities can be taken up under OMM. Key suggestions that emerged from this group were facilitating ecosystem of services through carbon markets, standardising the SOPs for private restaurants/companies/cafes/ entrepreneurs/products, setting up of incubation centre for rural startups, training farmers and farmer groups on diversified products and packaging. They opined that capacity building of FPOs to inculcate the professionalism for dealing with markets, framework for engagement with private players, undertaking a study of urban and rural markets from export point of view and documentation of indigenous knowledge systems may be taken up on mission mode.

Workshop was attended by representatives of Mission Shakti Deptt, Planning & Convergence Deptt, ST SC RTI, AIIMS, OUAT, ICAR-NRRI, ICAR-IIMR, ICAR-CIWA, Odisha State Biodiversity Board, Institute of Hotel Management, Executive Chef ITC, Chef Michel, BOCCA Café, Select Fresh and others. Workshop also saw the participation of farmers, FPOs and NGO partners.