Workshop Held On Grey Water Management In Urban Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A State level workshop on Grey Water Management was held today in Bhubaneswar chaired by Sri G. Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development department. Speaking on the occasion Sri Mathivathanan emphasised the urgency of grey water management in Urban areas in view of the NGT direction not to discharge polluted used water to water bodies. Grey Water is the used water released from bathrooms, laundries and kitchen outlets.

He said we have been working for transformative urban initiatives in accordance with the 5T mandate of Governance. Many of our initiative has not only been appreciated in the country but has been globally applauded We have successfully piloted greywater management in two of our ULBs i.e. Jatani & Dhenkanal. The Expert Committee constituted as per direction of the Hon’ble NGT (National Green Tribunal) visited the pilot area of Jatni Municipality and submitted their recommendations. Now we are going to implement it in 11 Lighthouse ULBs. These 11 ULBs will be torch bearers for other nearby ULBs.

Mr Mathivathanan emphasised that the approach of “Grey Water Management”, engineered by the State Officials of Odisha with community participation at its core would be a unique scheme not only for the state but also for cities outside Odisha. In this approach, greywater will be managed at the household level, lane or street level, community level and outfall level.

Director of Municipal Administration, Sri Sangramjit Nayak, in his speech highlighted the success of 2 pilot ULBs in managing greywater. The 11 ULBs have high team spirit and the potential to take up the new challenge of Greywater Management. He appreciated the efforts of these ULB Officials in implementing different initiatives of the Urban Development Department. He emphasized that following the success of the pilot areas, it was decided to scale up the efforts of the Greywater management in the 11 Lighthouse ULBs which have been specially chosen to become the torch bearer for the State.

Sri Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra, EIC, OWSSB gave a presentation on the success of the greywater management programme in Jatni & Dhenkanal which was executed by the ULB teams since September 2021. Sri Sarada Prasad Panda, Joint Secretary & Nodal Officer, MUKTA made a vivid presentation on MUKTA as the programmes shall be implemented under MUKTA.

The Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons actively participated in the orientation programme and appreciated the new initiative of the Housing & Urban Development Department which will contribute to Swachh Odisha and Sustha Odisha.

At the outset, Sri Debasis Singh, Additional Secretary welcomed the Guests and Sri Rabindra Kumar Sahoo, Additional Secretary proposed a hearty vote of thanks. In the 2nd half, the participants went on a visit to Jatni to see the greywater projects. The Chairman, Vice Chairman, Executive Officers and other concerned officers & TULIP professionals of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Chatrapur, Dhenkanal, Hinjilicut, Jajpur, Jatni, Keonjhar, Koraput & Nayagarh ULBs attended the orientation programme.