Workout Definite Action Plan For Leading Kalahandi To Next Phase Of Development: Asit Tripathy

Bhubaneswar: Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Odisha Chief Minister and Chairman of WODC, visited different places in Kalahandi district today and reviewed the developmental scenario.

Reviewing the progress in different projects, Tripathy directed to “workout definite action plan for elevating the development of Kalahandi to next higher phase”. He emphasized on promotion of local entrepreneurship and private sector investment in cash crops, sericulture, fishery, animal husbandry, horticulture, food processing and other agro-based industries. He also emphasized on crop diversification and the fullest use of the irrigation potential created in the district.

After the review meeting, Tripathy joined Minister of States for Energy, Home, MS&ME Captain Dibya Sankar Mishra and inspected the progress of different projects through field visit.

The Team visited the under-construction town hall, Govt medical College at Bhangadari, Goat breeding center at Jaring, Biju Patnaik Sports Complex at Junagarh, renovation of Netra Chikischalaya, art village of Chhoriagarh, and, under construction Biju Express High Way.

Minister Mishra along with WODC Chairman and MLA Dhramgarh Masaudi Bag inaugurated the 33 Kv Substation at Behera village for supply of power from Indravati power project. The team also visited Bhadrajora MIP now in operation. Tripathy advised the district administration and officers of water resources department to beautify the project area and develop it into a nature campsite. He also directed to start boating facilities in the MIP for the tourists and visitors.

Collector Kalahandi Dr Govali Prasad Haraad, Project Director District Rural Development Agency Somesh Upadhayay along with district officers of the concerned departments presented necessary data during the field visit and review meeting.