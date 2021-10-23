Workers’ Union To Stage Protest If Nalco Authorities Continue To Ignore Demands

Koraput: Resentment brewed amongst the contractual workers deployed in Nalco after several discussions regarding their demands remained inconclusive.

While the workers Union submitted a draft enlisting their demands last year, actions regarding the same are yet to be adopted by the Nalco authorities.

With no other options left, four workers’ unions held a meeting last evening and decided to stage a protest if their demands remained unfulfilled in the coming days.

The demands are — pension after retirement, allowances for house rent, and higher pay for night duty.

A meeting regarding the same was also held between the workers’ representative and the Nalco authorities last November and the same has also been informed to the Bhubaneswar head office.

Following this, meetings were conducted in January, April, and May this year. However, they remained inconclusive.

Hence, four workers Union — Damanjodi heavy & light motor vehicle workers Union, Aluminum labourers Union, Nalco contractual workers Union, and Nalco mines contractual workers Union — held a meeting yesterday.